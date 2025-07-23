Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 2,764,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,127,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas Company with current oil and gas production and material production and cashflow led growth opportunities from fields in Georgia.

Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.

