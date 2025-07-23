Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 5th

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th.

Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on LKFN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melinda Jo Truex purchased 8,309 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.