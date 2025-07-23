United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.25 on August 1st

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th.

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

