Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 1st

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th.

Kinetik has a dividend payout ratio of 136.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE KNTK opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 3.00.

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kinetik by 91.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 4.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 14.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNTK. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

