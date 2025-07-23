Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 161271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Allient in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Allient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allient

Allient Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.