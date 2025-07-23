Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,220,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,370,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £2.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

