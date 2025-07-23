First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a 6.5% increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FIXD opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

