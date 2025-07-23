Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Releases Earnings Results

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.21. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

