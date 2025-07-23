Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Releases Earnings Results

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.21. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Indiana Bancorp
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.