Knowles (KN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $139.75 million for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.250 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,335,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Knowles by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Knowles by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

