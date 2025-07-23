FY2026 EPS Estimates for Biotricity Raised by HC Wainwright

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Biotricity in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Price Performance

BTCY stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.