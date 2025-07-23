Federal Signal Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Federal Signal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

