Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for PAAS Earnings

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

