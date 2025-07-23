Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SIFY FY2026 Earnings

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Sify Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $418.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

