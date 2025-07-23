Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SIFY FY2026 Earnings

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Sify Technologies Trading Down 0.5%
Sify Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $418.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
