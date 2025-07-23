Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 689 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

