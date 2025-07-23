Efficient Advisors LLC Has $33.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
