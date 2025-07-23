Efficient Advisors LLC Has $33.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.