Lane Generational LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.1% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.