Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $157.43

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9%

CAH stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.