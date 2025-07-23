Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.28. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $205.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

