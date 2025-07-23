Efficient Advisors LLC Takes $765,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

