Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE JCI opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

