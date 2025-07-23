Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $60,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGG opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

