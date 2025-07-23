Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $537.38 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.23. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

