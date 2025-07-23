Readystate Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after acquiring an additional 162,561 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,300 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $152.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,143,388.60. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.