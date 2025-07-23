Old Port Advisors Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4%

ADBE opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day moving average is $402.45. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

