Old Port Advisors Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4%

TRV stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

