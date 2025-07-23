Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $290.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

