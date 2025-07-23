Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

VV stock opened at $290.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $291.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

