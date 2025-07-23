Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 36 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $709.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.27. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

