Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after buying an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,026,000 after buying an additional 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9,792.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 970,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

