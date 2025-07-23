Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7%

LOW opened at $226.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

