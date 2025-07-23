Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

