J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

