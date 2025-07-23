Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REPL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Down 77.2%

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 146,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,279.98. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,284 shares in the company, valued at $549,686.20. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.