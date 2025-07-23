Sen. John Boozman Sells Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL). In a filing disclosed on June 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock on May 16th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 6/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 6/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/30/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 5/30/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/30/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 5/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) on 5/20/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 5/20/2025.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.35 and a 1-year high of $105.99.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
