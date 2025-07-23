Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Soluna Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of SLNH stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.67.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 208.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

Insider Activity at Soluna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William P. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,754.58. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $48,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soluna stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Soluna worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Featured Stories

