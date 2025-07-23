PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

PHM stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

