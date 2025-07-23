Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $187.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after buying an additional 709,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after buying an additional 706,518 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 494,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $38,387,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after buying an additional 280,892 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

