Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6%

DECK opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 147,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

