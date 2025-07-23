Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on May 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.