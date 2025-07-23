Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Sell”

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

U has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $31.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,549,564.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,205.64. This represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,809 shares of company stock worth $31,561,623. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 116.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

