Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for MCHP Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9%

MCHP opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,526.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

