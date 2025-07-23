Aurora Innovation (AUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 59,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AUR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

