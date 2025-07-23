Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of RRC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 169.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the sale, the director owned 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

