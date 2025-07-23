Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Amphenol’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

