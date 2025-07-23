Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Aisin Seiki to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1,240.13 billion for the quarter.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,239.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Aisin Seiki to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aisin Seiki Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aisin Seiki has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aisin Seiki to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

