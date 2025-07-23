Evertec (EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Evertec to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.450 EPS.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec Price Performance

EVTC opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Evertec has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Evertec

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evertec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 184.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86,733 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVTC

About Evertec

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.