Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.180 EPS.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after buying an additional 692,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

