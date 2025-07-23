Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 41,373 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,373 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $56,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

