Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 7,175 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

