Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 20,340 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,340 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,572.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

